Charlestown Founders Day events to restrict State Road 3 this weekend

CHARLESTOWN, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued a permit allowing restriction of State Highway 3 travel lanes at Charlestown, Saturday, June 24, to accommodate the community Founders Day Festival activities.

Both northbound and southbound S.R. 3 traffic will be restricted to one-lane between Main Street and Thompson Street from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The Charlestown Founders Day event will celebrate the city’s 209th birthday.