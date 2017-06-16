× Coroner: 80-year-old man drowns while trying to clean debris from pipe in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man drowned in a private lake in southwestern Bartholomew County.

Officials say the man was reported missing around 8 p.m. Thursday. During a search of the area, the man’s body was found in the water near the lake’s dam.

The man has been identified as Lloyd Grimm, 80.

The coroner’s office says it appears Grimm was cleaning debris from an overflow pipe at the dam when he fell in and drowned.