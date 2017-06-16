× Heating back up as limited storm chances remain in play!

Starting out this Friday pleasantly dry with hazy skies and plenty of mugginess! Live Guardian radar remains quiet and we should enjoy many, many dry hours today and throughout the weekend. A few showers this morning linger across our northern fringe counties but should weaken in the hours ahead, as they move east. All in all, a nice way to open the weekend but very warm! Greatest storm chances today remain limited and mainly for the hours between 5:00 pm through 10:00 pm.

Saturday will be hot and turning breezy, along with additional dry hours! In fact, the greatest chance for rain and storms will likely arrive late in the evening and for the overnight. Be mindful, some of these could get strong enough to issues warnings.

Sunday/Father’s Day will also provide many dry hours with spotty showers and storms. As of now, greatest chances will be during the early morning hours (before sunrise) and redeveloping through the afternoon/evening along a cold front.