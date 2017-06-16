× Indiana announces takeover of troubled I-69 project from Bloomington to Martinsville

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana announced on Friday that are taking over control of the troubled I-69 Section 5 project which runs from Bloomington to Martinsville.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will take direct control of the project by July 31, 2017.

“I am delighted for Indiana taxpayers that we have reached an agreement for the State to assume control and finish this project,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said.

This will not increase the overall project cost to taxpayers and may provide the State future savings, according to Public Finance Director Dan Huge. The original cost in today’s dollars is approximately $590 million under the public-private structure; the new agreements and structure total approximately $560 million dollars.