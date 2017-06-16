× Lafayette police locate missing 11-year-old boy

Update: The missing boy has been found. We removed his name and his picture from this story since he is a juvenile.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. Officers with the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts and carrying a violin case.

He was supposed to be dropped off at Miller School around 10 a.m. but he never made it home.

If you have seen him, please call Lafayette police.