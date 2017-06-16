× Marion County tire recycling event this weekend intended to help control mosquito population

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Now that warm weather has arrived in central Indiana, Marion County officials are working to control the mosquito population—and you can help.

Saturday, June 17, marks “Tire Recycle Day” in Marion County. Unused tires, when left outside, readily collect water, making them an ideal place for mosquitoes to breed.

The Marion County Public Health Department’s Mosquito Control program encourages residents to get rid of unused tires on Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at several locations around the city.

People can bring up to six tires, off the rim, from passenger vehicles only. The drop-off locations are for residents only and are not for use by tire retailers or salvage yards. All tires collected during the event will be recycled.

Officials with the Marion County Public Health Department say getting rid of old tires will eliminate clutter and help control the mosquito population to limit the possible spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Here are the locations for tire drop-off:

Marion County Public Health Department Mosquito Control, 4001 E. 21st St

Southeast Community Organization (SECO), 1925 Fletcher Ave

Meineke Car Care Centers: