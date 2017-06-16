× More heat, humidity and storms for Spring’s final weekend

STRAY STORMS

Late Friday afternoon and much of central Indiana is rain-free but storms are possible in isolated fashion this evening. Just after 4:30 pm activity is noted near Lafayette. The shower and thunderstorm threat is small but possible through 11 pm Friday. Most of central Indiana will enter the weekend without rain or storms but that changes as the weekend wears on.

The storm threat will climb by later Saturday evening and night as thunderstorm clusters develop and spread into the state late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts with torrential rains will be the severe threat. We will monitor conditions and locations where the storms initiate Saturday evening. A watch box may be required later Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of central Indiana under a ‘slight risk’ for the severe storms. Be sure to check back throughout weekend for the very latest.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY

Friday marked the 8th straight day with an average temperature above normal. At 4 pm temperature were as much as 8-degrees warmer than Thursday care of the more sunny skies Friday. Humidity levels have remained high and elevated since last Sunday and will likely go higher throughout the weekend. Coupled with breezy southwest winds Saturday, the hottest air of 2017 is expected with a high temperature forecast to top the lower 90s.