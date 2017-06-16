Pacers guard Monta Ellis suspended 5 games for violating NBA’s anti-drug policy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA announced on Friday that Pacers guard Monta Ellis has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.
Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard released the following statement about Ellis’ suspension. “Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly.”
An NBA player’s first infraction of the league’s drug police results in the mandatory completion of a substance abuse program. Players are fined $25,000 for a second infraction, and they’re suspended for five games after a third infraction.
Four infractions results in a 10-game suspension with five more games suspended after each additional positive drug test.
Ellis began his career in 2005 with the Golden State Warriors. He was picked up by the Pacers in 2015. He played in 74 games and averaged 8.5 points while playing for the pacers this past season.