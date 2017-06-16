UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy located in Lafayette

Pacers guard Monta Ellis suspended 5 games for violating NBA’s anti-drug policy

Posted 2:10 PM, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24PM, June 16, 2017

Monta Ellis looks during Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2016 (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA announced on Friday that Pacers  guard Monta Ellis has been suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard released the following statement about Ellis’ suspension. “Monta’s suspension is a very serious matter to our franchise and it will be dealt with accordingly.”

An NBA player’s first infraction of the league’s drug police results in the mandatory completion of a substance abuse program. Players are fined $25,000 for a second infraction, and they’re suspended for five games after a third infraction.

Four infractions results in a 10-game suspension with five more games suspended after each additional positive drug test.

Ellis began his career in 2005 with the Golden State Warriors. He was picked up by the Pacers in 2015. He played in 74 games and averaged 8.5 points while playing for the pacers this past season.

 