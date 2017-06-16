REVIEW: 47 Meters Down

Review by Dustin Heller

47 Meters Down is the new deep sea horror movie from director Johannes Roberts. The cast is made up of Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Chris J. Johnson, Yani Gellman, Santiago Segura and Matthew Modine. 47 Meters Down is rated PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images, and brief strong language.

While vacationing in Mexico, Kate learns that her sister, Lisa, has recently broken up with her boyfriend, so the two of them decide to go out on the town and have some fun. They meet a couple of local guys at a club who invite them to go cage diving with sharks the following morning.

Lisa is very apprehensive about the whole thing, but goes along with Kate’s insistence. Once they see the boys do it, they are ready to dive right in. All is well and the girls are having a blast until the cable on the cage snaps, sending them plummeting to the bottom of the ocean. The girls are now trapped 47 meters below the surface with only a limited amount of oxygen and hungry sharks swarming all around.

Will that be their fate or will they make it out alive in time?

Movies about killer sharks seem to be in vogue right now; from the huge success of last summer’s The Shallows to the cult following of the Sharknado made-for-tv movies. 47 Meters Down follows right along in their footsteps and in my opinion is the most extreme and terrifying of them all. The story is very simple and straightforward and the running time is under an hour and a half, but the film sure packs a wallop in the area of sheer terror.

Like most horror films such as this, there are a lot of liberties taken and obvious conveniences (or inconveniences in this case) that are hard to look past, but they don’t take away from the overall enjoyment. This film knows what it is and it pulls it off quite well, and there are even a few unexpected surprises.

47 Meters Down is quite possibly the perfect date movie for teens and young adults this summer season. For us more seasoned adults, it is really intense and I even felt a little claustrophobic by the end. Either way, it is a fun popcorn movie that you don’t have to think too much about, but will most definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Grade: B