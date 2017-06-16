× Seven percent of Americans think brown cows make chocolate milk according to report

WASHINGTON D.C. — It seems like it should be a well-known fact, but according to an online survey from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy they found that seven percent of American adults think brown cows make chocolate milk.

In an article published in the Washington Post, the Edelman Intelligence Group conducted a survey for Dairy Management, Inc. and found that over 16 million people, when asked, did not know that chocolate milk is made up of milk, cocoa, and sugar.

“At the end of the day, it’s an exposure issue,” Cecily Upton, co-founder of the nonprofit FoodCorps, told The Washington Post. “Right now, we’re conditioned to think that if you need food, you go to the store. Nothing in our educational framework teaches kids where food comes from before that point.”

The National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization has a kindergarten-level dairy lesson on its website as a part of this month’s National Dairy Month to help educators get the facts out about how dairy products are made but according to Upton, educating people is still a challenge.

“We still get kids who are surprised that a french fry comes from a potato, or that a pickle is a cucumber,” Upton continued. “… Knowledge is power. Without it, we can’t make informed decisions.”