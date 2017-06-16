Taste of Broad Ripple returns to Indianapolis
For the first time since 2005, the Taste of Broad Ripple is happening this weekend!
The event, sponsored by Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Yuengling Beer and Second Helpings, will take place on Saturday, June 17 in Broad Ripple Village.
The public is invited to celebrate Broad Ripple’s restaurants, small businesses, bars, pubs and live music from 3 to 10 p.m.
2017’s Taste of Broad Ripple features four live bands, 20 local vendors, a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market tent, Yuengling Beer Garden, Kids’ Tasty Pizza tent, face painters, balloon artists and more. The event is open to all ages.
Local vendors include:
- Flatwater Restaurant
- La Chinita Poblana
- Jazz Kitchen
- The Northside Social
- Shalimar Restaurant
- The Garden Table
- Delicia
- Burger Fuel
- The Vanguard
- Eat Drink Indy
- 317 Burger
- Brics
- Kilroy’s Bar n’ Grill
- Hot Box Pizza
- HoiTea ToiTea
- Erbert and Gerbert’s Sandwich shop
- Mediterrano Cafe
- Louie’s Wine Dive
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Maple Leaf Farms
- Central Restaurant Products
- State Farm Insurance
- TurboChef
- American Senior Communities
- Big Lug
- Brewers of Indiana Guild
- Kombucha
- Indy Skatepark Advocates
- Minus
- Johenna Design
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased with cash or card at the gate for $7 and are free for children 10 and under. A percentage of ticket sales will benefit Second Helpings.
You can also purchase tickets here.
LOCATION: Broad Ripple Village.
Traffic will be closed for several blocks, starting at the intersection of North Guilford Avenue and Westfield Boulevard.
PARKING: Free shuttles will run throughout the event to and from the Glendale Mall. Parking is also available on College Ave. for $6.
For more information about The Taste of Broad Ripple and its vendors, visit www.tasteofbroadripple.com