Tim Allen comedy ‘Last Man Standing’ in early talks for revival on CMT

LOS ANGELES – Tim Allen’s show “Last Man Standing” is in “early talks” to be picked up by CMT, Fox News reports.

They’re in the “very early stages” of discussion to become the new home for the sitcom after it was dropped by ABC earlier this year, a source close to the situation told Fox News. But the source says it may be a long shot.

The cast of “Last Man Standing” and fans were shocked when they learned last month that ABC would no longer carry the show.

Allen tweeted “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

Deadline reported that “Last Man Standing” was ABC’s second-highest comedy at the time of its cancellation. It averaged 8.1 million viewers, right behind “Modern Family” which averaged 8.7 million viewers and was just renewed for two more seasons.

ABC said the show was canceled following a “scheduling decision.” The network’s president Channing Dungey said they decided to no longer air comedies on Friday nights.

“We make tough calls and cancel shows that we otherwise would have loved to stay on the air. That’s the job,” Dungey said. “But I canceled ‘Last Man Standing’ for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled ‘The Real O’Neals,’ ‘Dr. Ken,’ ‘The Catch’ and ‘American Crime.'”

But some fans speculated the show was canceled as a result of Allen’s political views and the show’s conservative slant.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker even tweeted his frustrations after the show was canceled.

This wouldn’t be the first time CMT revived a former ABC show. Just last year, they picked up “Nashville” after it was canceled by the network in May 2016.