× 2 people shot and killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Late Friday night, the Richmond Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue.

Once they arrived around 11:50 p.m., they located the victims identified as Bishop Oliver and Shams.

They were both lying on the front porch with gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a Chris Crawley suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were then called to the scene and were able to determine the two had been involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated to shots being fired.