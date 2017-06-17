“Canine Catwalk” to raise funds for Indiana Parkinson Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Parkinson Foundation is hosting their first "Canine Catwalk" to raise money an awareness for the organization.

The event will take place Saturday, June 24 at the Grand Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. You'll be able to enjoy food and a cash bar.

Friendly dogs are welcome at the event, and pet monitors will be on hand to care for them. If your pup is up for donning a costume, you can take part in the runway fashion show as well.

For more information on the event, click here.