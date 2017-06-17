× Indiana State Trooper injured in west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana State Trooper is recovering in the hospital this afternoon after a crash on the west side of town.

Shortly before noon, trooper Nathan Parton was responding to a battery call with his lights activated.

A northbound car reportedly came off a side street and struck the passenger side of Parton’s vehicle.

Police believe 64-year-old Sandra Huff failed to yield in her gold 2012 Chevrolet.

Trooper Parton, a two year state police veteran, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huff was not injured, however she was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.