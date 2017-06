× Inside lanes of I-465 closed on northwest side after truck spills 48,000 gallons of milk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say that the inside lanes of I-465 are closed in both directions after a truck spilled around 48,000 gallons of milk on the northwest side.

The scene is near Michigan Rd. Police say traffic will be backed up for the next few hours.

Sgt. Perrine joked on Twitter that he is looking for someone with a lot of Oreos to come help clean up the spill.