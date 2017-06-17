× James Blackmon Jr. works out for Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IU basketball not only had an off-season coaching change, but lost three players to the draft, O.G. Anunoby, Thomas Bryant, and James Blackmon, Junior.

JBJ left IU after his junior year as one of the school’s top three-point shooters. He’s hoping he gets the chance to show his game is more than just scoring from beyond the arc as the NBA Draft nears.

“Feedback’s been great,” said Blackmon, making a stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to work out for the Pacers. “I just try to bring the same effort and energy, show how competitive I am and I feel like I did that.”

Blackmon’s been busy, working out for at least 15 different pro teams and the home state Pacers were the 6th stop in as many days for the Fort Wayne native.

“It’s the best time of my life,” added Blackmon. “This is what I want to do, the opportunity to play in front of general managers and teams and show that I can bring a competitive edge. I’m happy the Pacers were my last stop too. I wanted to show them that I can handle the ball.”

Indiana basketball will miss the high-scoring guard and Blackmon says he’ll miss the man who brought him to Bloomington. “Tough for us seeing him leave, knowing how much he’s done for us.”

As for new Hoosier bench boss Archie Miller? The buzz is good. “Archie’s great. Guys are loving him and what he’s bringing. Everyone I talk to loves it so far. They should have a good season.”

Blackmon plans on being home with his family on draft day, Thursday, June 22nd.