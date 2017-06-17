× Overturned semi crash cleanup closes ramp on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A semi truck crashed on I-70 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m., near the north 1-70 split

Officials say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the ramp of I-65 SB is closed near I-70 split due to this semi-crash clean-up.

INDOT suggests to seek alternate routes as you travel SB on I-65 near mile 112.5

There were no other injuries from the crash.