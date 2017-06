INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IREM Indy hosted the Heroes for the House 5K event Saturday morning at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

It began at the Hall and continued down the Indianapolis canal downtown.

Hundreds of people showed up dressed as their favorite super hero.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place participants received gift cards. Following the race, the runners were invited back to the NCAA Hall of Champions for an after-party and awards ceremony.

Take a look at the fun below.