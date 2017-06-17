Police: AK-47, guns and heroin seized after parole home inspection
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested a man on parole after a routine parole check on the northwest side.
19-year-old Jaylen Thompson was arrested and charged with dealing narcotics, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of narcotics and possession of a syringe.
Authorities reportedly were on a parole check when they saw two handguns in plain view inside Thompson’s residence.
Officers immediately applied for a search warrant and found the following items in the home:
- 3 handguns
- AK-47 rifle
- Heroin
- Digital Scales
- Ammunition
He was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.