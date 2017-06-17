× Severe storms are possible in central Indiana late Saturday night into Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! We’ve had a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid-80s and heat indices near 90 degrees. We’ve also had a bit of rain this afternoon with more on the way tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana in a risk for severe weather tonight with an ENHANCED risk out to the west and a SLIGHT risk over much of central parts of the state.

While a few showers and t-showers are possible this evening, the bigger risk of storms and severe weather will move in after 11 p.m. for most. Right now, it appears that a cluster of storms that are forecast to form in Illinois will move across the border by 11 p.m. and continue to push east toward Indianapolis during the early-to-mid overnight hours of 2 to 3 a.m.

Analyzing the data, it appears there will be enough instability in western and northwestern Indiana to sustain the cluster where damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the main risks. However, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out in this zone along the leading edge of storms.

Storms that do hold together into Indy will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch are possible in the strongest storms.

Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs on Sunday in the low 80s. It may not be the greatest pool day with scattered storms around by midday. A cold front will be moving through the state which should trigger a few t-storms especially near and after the Noon hour. Have an umbrella with you just in case if you’re out with dad for Father’s Day!

Humidity will lower into Monday with highs in the upper 70s and dew points in the mid-50s. –Danielle Dozier