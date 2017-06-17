× Storms possible through Father’s Day weekend

Happy Father’s Day weekend! A hot and humid Saturday on the way with partly cloudy skies. Most of our day will be dry but spotty storms will develop later this afternoon.

Temperatures are once again climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The high humidity sticks with us as well, at times it will feel close to the mid 90s.

Best chance for rain during daylight hours is in northwest Indiana.

As we head through the overnight hours a complex of storms develops out of ahead of a cold front. Previous models runs brought a line of storms right through Indiana into early Sunday morning. The latest model runs are taking the storms more southeast into Illinois.

Any storms that develop today into early Sunday could become severe with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats.

An isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

As the cold front slides east on Sunday scattered showers will develop.

Rain chances continue into the evening hours, but there will be a lot of dry time in between the showers.

Father’s Day is looking cooler! Highs in the lower 80s!

Behind the front cooler and drier arrives, making it feel great outside! Low humidity and temperatures back near 80 degrees to start the week. We turn toasty again Thursday and Friday with rain returning to the area.