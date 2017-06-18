× 16 children mourn murder victim on Father’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Timothy Poole was a lifelong eastsider, the father of 16, grandfather of more than 20, and was shot to death while picking up a friend’s children last fall.

This Father’s Day Poole was mourned by his extensive family which has erected a billboard seeking answers to his killing over the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

“We had this billboard put up in memory of him just to try to get the word out there that, ‘If you see something, say something,’ because there’s too many people dying out here and it don’t make sense,” said Poole’s sister Sharia Gladney. “Its important because he traveled Sherman Drive a lot, he was always up and down Sherman Drive.”

Gladney said her family is stumped as to why IMPD homicide detectives are stymied by a lack of clues coming for a community where Poole was well known.

“This was the area he frequented so we thought this would be the best place for it.”

Poole was found shot to death, his companion wounded, in the 1900 block of N. Dearborn St. on the afternoon of November 27, 2016.

IMPD Homicide Detective Brian Lambert said Poole was shot four times a couple miles away in the 2200 block of Avondale Place near Martin University while picking up the woman’s children.

Lambert said he has surveillance video of the shooter’s car and believes Poole was being followed.

Poole’s family said its only heard rumors.

“It was a hit. Somebody set him up, but I say again, the woman that was in the car was the key,” said Gladney. “How can you be with somebody that gets shot and not know anything? Not know who done it? What they look like? I just don’t understand it.

“He loved his kids very much,” said Gladney. “Mostly he would ride around in his cars, check on his kids, check on his grandkids. Father’s Day was always a special day for us.

“He was definitely a true Indiana legend.”

If you know anything about the murder of Timothy Poole on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last fall, call Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.