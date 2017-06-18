× 2 shot, one injured after fight outside of adult club on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of people shot on the west side.

Around 2:47 a.m., authorities arrived on scene at the Club Venus on West 17th street to find two men shot and one man injured.

According to police, a large fight occurred inside the club, and security ushered them out.

Witnesses say they then heard gunshots.

One man on the scene was assaulted with a gun and sustained an injury.

The two men shot were taken to Methodist.

All victims are reported in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.