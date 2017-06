× Body found in White River late Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Saturday night, authorities responded to a drown rescue call at West Washington and White River Parkway West Drive.

Around 9:21 p.m., after someone alerted officials to a possible body in the White River.

Firefighters and water rescue crews put boats in the water and began searching.

The coroner was called, and there is now a death investigation open.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.