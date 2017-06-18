× East side shooting sends man to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Late Saturday night, police responded to reports of a person shot near the 7000 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

At 10:22 p.m., IMPD arrived on-scene to find a male shot at the Kingston Square Apartments.

Police believe the shooting happened inside one of the apartments, but they are still trying to gather information.

The man was taken to Eskinazi hospital.

His condition is unknown.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.