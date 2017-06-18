× Investigation underway after man is found dead, woman injured in Lebanon home

LEBANAON, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Lebanon home Sunday.

Officers were called to the residence on Dicks Street around 7 a.m.

When police arrived, they say they also found an injured woman. She was then hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police say it’s unclear what led to the man’s death or the women’s injuries.

JUST IN: investigators say a man was found dead inside the house and a woman was injured and sent to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZdCeaavM0v — Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) June 18, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.