Lawrence man injured in Sunday morning shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police were called in response to reports of a disturbance and shots fired.

Upon arrival around 1:18 a.m., authorities found one male shot in the thigh.

The man was alert and talking, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police don’t know the exact circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.