× Lower humidity expected Monday but scattered storms return for some

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a warm and humid day with a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front moves through. We’ve been seeing a few showers develop today in association with the front. We’ll see the rain clear out through 5:30 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky expected overnight.

Dew points have been in the low 70s today so it’s been very humid and that humidity will come down tonight into Monday. Expect lows in the low 60s into Monday morning. Monday afternoon will bring highs in the upper 70s.

A few showers and t-storms look to develop Monday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance moves through the area. Some storms may pulse up and produce locally heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds, especially across northern Indiana where ingredients are a bit more favorable.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be comfortable with highs going up to 80 degrees Tuesday and 85 degrees Wednesday for the first day of summer.

The humidity will then increase late week and into the weekend ahead of a trough of low pressure. Rain and t-storm chances will return Friday into next weekend. –Danielle Dozier