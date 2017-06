× Man shot in the leg in Sunday morning shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police responded to reports of a person shot early Sunday morning on the east side.

Around 3 a.m., authorities arrived on-scene to find a man with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was transported to Eskenazi with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently still active and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.