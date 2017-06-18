Police search for stabbing suspect after man is killed, wife is seriously injured in Lebanon home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANAON, Ind. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Lebanon home Sunday.

Officers were called to the residence in the 500 block of Dicks Street around 7 a.m. The man’s wife, 68-year-old Sonia Foster, had reportedly flagged down a neighbor for help.

When police arrived, they found 73-year-old Maxwell Foster deceased and Sonia seriously injured. She was then hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police say both Maxwell and Sonia were stabbed while sleeping.

"We do not have specifics yet, but at this point it looks like (Maxwell's death) was not accidental or natural," said Sgt. Phelps.

Police say their suspect is a skinny white male who is about 6 feet tall and has longer brown hair. He was reportedly seen running southeast on Jameson Street.

The wife is reportedly cooperating with investigators as they try to piece together what happened.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.