Report: Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave after next season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has told the Pacers he intends to opt out of his contract after next season, become a free agent in 2018, and leave the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

At 27 years old, George averaged nearly 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and three assists per game for the Pacers last year.

A source told Wojnarowski that George prefers to sign with the Lakers.

