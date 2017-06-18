Report: Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave after next season

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 06: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 06: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 6, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has told the Pacers he intends to opt out of his contract after next season, become a free agent in 2018, and leave the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.
At 27 years old, George averaged nearly 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and three assists per game for the Pacers last year.
A source told Wojnarowski that George prefers to sign with the Lakers.
This story will be updated.