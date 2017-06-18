× Ronald McDonald House hosts Father’s Day lunch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Father’s Day, some dads are spending time caring for their sick children at Riley Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana hosted a special barbeque for these parents to honor their devotion to their kids.

Parents like Brian and Megan Riley say they appreciate the kind gesture. Their son, Lawson, has been in and out of hospitals since he was born. They are now spending their second Father’s Day away from their home.

“I always knew he’d be a great dad but you never plan to have a sick child,” said Megan Riley about her husband. “He’s been such a great support for myself and for Lawson. “

The parents say they are able to find strength in their son as they watch him recover from a multi-organ transplant.

“He’s the reason we keep going every day,” Brian Riley said. “I’m traveling back and forth to work. He’s the reason I can continue on.”

Each day, as many as 58 families fill the rooms at the Ronald McDonald House. The annual Father’s Day lunch provides a few moments of relaxation for parents who spend much of their time at their child’s bedside.

“Just a little bit of a brain break to celebrate that helps relieve stress and helps our families continue fighting for their little ones,” said Michelle Study-Campbell, CEO of Ronald McDonald House.