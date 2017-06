Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- When it came to best decor at this year's Zoobilation, they took the cake!

Cretia Cakes won in that "best of" category at the Indianapolis Zoo. And you may soon see the local family-owned bakery on the Home Shopping Network.

Bakery owner, LaCretia Allen, and her creative director, Yvette Franklin-Morgan, stopped by to show off their cakes.