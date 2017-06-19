× Crews work to repair water main break and sinkhole on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews with Citizens Energy Group are working to repair a water main break on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

There are three cast-iron water mains in the area from North Keystone Avenue to the Interstate 70 underpass and crews are currently working to identify the location of the break.

There is also a large sinkhole at Bloyd Avenue as a result of the water main break. Repairs are expected to last several hours.

Water service is currently interrupted in the area.