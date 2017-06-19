Gov. Holcomb discusses overseas trip

PARIS, France -- Governor Eric Holcomb is on his first overseas trip as the leader of the Hoosier state. He started his trip last week in Hungary, and this morning he's in France. FOX59 spoke to him about how his trip is going as he promotes business overseas.
