Grilled Fruit Pizza is the perfect summer dessert
Grilled Fruit Pizza
Yield: Serves about 10 people
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- Variety of sliced fresh fruits (I used 1 peach, 1 pineapple, 6 strawberries, handful of blackberries)
- Pizza dough (I used Wewalka bistro dough, but you can use any pizza dough or flat bread you like)
- Optional: Mint leaves for garnish
Directions
- Use mixer to cream together cream cheese, brown sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy or about 1 minutes. Set aside.
- Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat. Lightly coat grill grates with non-stick spray or oil so fruit doesn’t stick.
- Add sliced fruit to grill and grill for about 2 to 3 minutes per side. More delicate fruits like strawberries will take less time than peaches and pineapple. Set grilled fruit on plate.
- Place pizza dough on grill and cook for about 4 minutes or until bottom is browned. Flip and cook for an additional 4 minutes.
- Spread grilled pizza dough with cream cheese mixtures and arrange fruit on top.
- Garnish with mint leaves if desired and serve warm.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen