Grilled Fruit Pizza is the perfect summer dessert

Posted 12:46 AM, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15AM, June 19, 2017

Photo of Grilled Fruit Pizza courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Grilled Fruit Pizza

Yield: Serves about 10 people

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • Variety of sliced fresh fruits (I used 1 peach, 1 pineapple, 6 strawberries, handful of blackberries)
  • Pizza dough (I used Wewalka bistro dough, but you can use any pizza dough or flat bread you like)
  • Optional: Mint leaves for garnish

Directions

  1. Use mixer to cream together cream cheese, brown sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy or about 1 minutes. Set aside.
  2. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat. Lightly coat grill grates with non-stick spray or oil so fruit doesn’t stick.
  3. Add sliced fruit to grill and grill for about 2 to 3 minutes per side. More delicate fruits like strawberries will take less time than peaches and pineapple. Set grilled fruit on plate.
  4. Place pizza dough on grill and cook for about 4 minutes or until bottom is browned. Flip and cook for an additional 4 minutes.
  5. Spread grilled pizza dough with cream cheese mixtures and arrange fruit on top.
  6. Garnish with mint leaves if desired and serve warm.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen