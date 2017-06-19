× IMPD investigating series of Monday morning gas station robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a series of Monday morning gas station robberies that may be connected.

The first robbery was reported between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. at 2944 Shelby St. A man walked into the gas station, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired.

Police said the suspect in that case was described as a black male, about 6’2” wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD said there was an attempted robbery at a gas station at 2304 Madison Ave.

Around 5:10 a.m., another attempted robbery was reported at 1500 E. Prospect St. The only employee in the store said someone entered with a gun and ordered everyone to get down on the floor and hand over money. The clerk, who was locked behind a bulletproof partition, refused. The suspect tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the protected area and then ran off with another suspect, police said. The other suspect had been serving as a lookout.

Descriptions of the suspect in the robberies all match, police said, and investigators believe the incidents are related.