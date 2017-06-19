× Indiana to spend about $185,000 on governor’s residence repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana is spending about $185,000 for renovations on the governor’s residence.

The Journal Gazette reports that Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet Holcomb, hope to move into the historic 1928 English Tudor by the end of the month.

About $87,000 of the funds is going toward installing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Other updates include electrical work, buffing hardwoods, fixing thresholds between rooms, painting and new windows.

The Holcombs have a home in Marion County, but are choosing to stay at the governor’s residence to help reduce security costs for the state.

Janet Holcomb’s Chief of Staff Marianne Molony says additional private funds may be spent on redecorating, cosmetic updates and smaller projects, such as adding a basketball court and mud room.