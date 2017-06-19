× Jordan begins to build coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New Butler head basketball coach LaVall Jordan has started to assemble his coaching staff by retaining former Bulldog players, Emerson Kampen and Brandon Crone.

“Emerson and Brandon have represented Butler extremely well on the court and on the sidelines, and I’m excited to begin my staff with two true Bulldogs,” said Jordan. “They have a familiarity with our current group of guys and the Big East. Most importantly, they exemplify ‘The Butler Way’ and want to be part of continuing the momentum in this program.”

Kampen, who played on Butler’s two Final Four teams, will be elevated to assistant coach. He spent the last two years as basketball analyst. He was a graduate assistant for the program in 2014 before filling in as an assistant for a season when Chris Holtmann was promoted to head coach.

“Emerson has a high basketball IQ and played a significant role in strategy over the past few years in his analyst role,” Jordan said. “Our program will see the benefits of his increased responsibilities.”

Crone will continue in his role as coordinator of basketball operations. He played for the Bulldogs from 2003-2007, leading them to the 2007 NCAA Sweet 16.

“I have seen first-hand what Brandon means to our program as both a player and an administrator,” said Jordan, who was an assistant coach at Butler when Crone played. “Brandon has been a huge help during this transition and I know he will continue to be a big part of our staff and our success in this role.”