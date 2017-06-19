Limited rain chances while cooler, less humid air returns to Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Monday morning! Back to work and back to slightly cooler, less humid air. The weather becomes a bit more comfortable today, as lower dew points will remove that mugginess from the weekend! Bright sunshine to start the day with temperatures hovering in the lower 60s and upper 50s will no doubt provide a great start.

This afternoon it will be turning breezy, as white puffy clouds form due to daytime heating and some atmospheric "troughiness!" It will feel great, but a few spotty showers and/or an isolated storm will develop on LIVE Guardian Radar. Not all get rain today and plenty of dry hours for MOST of Indiana are anticipated!

It appears more stormy hours will be ahead for the upcoming weekend as more heat and humidity return!