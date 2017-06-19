Man asking for help after truck, trailer and 4 ATVs are stolen on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is asking the public to help him find his truck, trailer and four ATVs that were stolen on the south side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Derek Halsey says someone made off with the drag setup that was parked at the Holiday Inn Express in the 5000 block of S. East Street sometime after 3 a.m.

According to a police report, the stolen vehicles and trailer are estimated to be worth a total of $41,500.

The stolen truck is a white 1999 F350 Crew Cab Short Bed with ‘06 style front end. It had Kentucky plate 3514EB.

The trailer is described as being 20 feet, with its windows boarded up. It had Kentucky plate 791766.

The trailer reportedly contained a white custom Yamaha Banshee, a pink custom Yamaha YFZ, a black and gold Yamaha YFZ, and a red Honda 350 Rancher.

Halsey said in a Facebook post that he’s offering a $5,000 reward for the whereabouts and recovery of the stolen items. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.