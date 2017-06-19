× Marion County inmate allegedly assaults sheriff’s deputy at processing center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Marion County inmate is facing battery charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy Friday.

Court documents indicate Wytwaine Jackson, 22, struck Cpl. Smith in the head with a closed fist several times at the Arrestee Processing Center on E. Market Street.

Surveillance footage of the incident reportedly shows Smith being “hands on” with Jackson to place him into handcuffs when Jackson struck the officer again, sending him to the ground.

Another deputy, Cpl. Dixon, arrived and reportedly had Jackson sit on a bench. Another officer arrived and “held Jackson on the bench at Taser point on his stomach.”

Jackson was then placed into handcuffs and moved to a padded cell without incident.

Smith was transported to Methodist Hospital due to a possible broken nose, multiple lacerations to his face and multiple lumps on his head.

Jackson faces aggravated battery, battery on law enforcement resulting in injury, and resisting law enforcement causing injury charges.