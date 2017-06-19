× Marion County inmate charged with beating of sheriff’s deputy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An inmate housed at the Arrestee Processing Center is accused of attacking and injuring a Marion County sheriff’s deputy last Friday.

Wytwaine Jackson, 22, is charged with Aggravated Battery and Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer, both felonies, for an alleged attack on Corporal Brent Smith.

A Probable Cause Affidavit filed by sheriff’s investigators found that Jackson pummeled Smith as he was placing another inmate in Jackson’s cell at the APC on East Market Street on June 16th.

Jackson had been moved to the APC after reportedly punching an officer at the Duvall Residential Work Release Center earlier in the day.

The charging information of the APC incident reports Jackson repeatedly punched Smith in the face, breaking his nose and a tooth, causing lacerations and memory loss as well as a concussion.

When other deputies rushed to the cell, Jackson was handcuffed and was subdued with a stun gun trained on his stomach.

Smith may need surgery to repair his injuries.

Graphic photographs obtained by FOX59 News show cuts and bruises to the deputy’s face.

Jackson was recently charged with robbery and robbery resulting in injury but those counts were dropped in favor of guilty pleas to charges of theft and battery causing injury, resulting in concurrent one year prison sentences to be served in the Marion County Jail.