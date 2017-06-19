× Milder close to spring; Heating up again for the start of summer

SCATTERED STORMS ENDING

The heating of the day and the presence of a ‘pool’ of cooler air aloft activated scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon amid a drier and breezy air-mass. The rain threat will continue to diminish as we have passed the heating of the day.

MILDER AIR

It is a much more refreshing brand air the has been ushered in on the west winds Monday. A huge drop in dew point temperatures means it is much more comfortable air and will drop tho the coolest levels here in a week and a half. The A/C takes a break overnight as low temperatures dip into the 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

June 2017 to date is among the warmest 23% on record with an average temperature of 72.3-degrees. Through Sunday 10 straight days have been at or above normal, Monday was the first and only the 5th day of the month below normal. June is currently running nearly 3-degrees per day above normal.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY TO RETURN SOON

Summer officially begins early Wednesday morning at 12:21 AM. That is the exact time the the sun’s most direct rays reach the tropic of Capricorn – its furthest north of the year. Summer is underway in the northern hemisphere. Almost right on schedule a new surge in warm and humid air will arrive and the first full day of summer (Thursday) is expected to reach 91-degrees.

WATCHING THE TROPICS

Activity has developed in the Gulf of Mexico and as of Monday evening the National hurricane Center says there is a 80% chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hours. This storm could bring huge rain total to the Gulf Coast and even as far north as the Ohio and Tennessee river valleys late in the week. Tropical storm wtches hasve been issued for portions of the Louisiana coast. We will monitor.