Music equipment damaged at music center for children with autism at Independence Park

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Community members are raising money online after a Greenwood park was vandalized.

Independence Park is Indiana’s first fully handicap-accessible park, located at 2100 South Morgantown Road.

In the most recent case, the vandals reportedly damaged a xylophone geared towards children with autism. the Music Center for Children With Autism has several outdoor instruments custom-made for any child to be able to play.

“After checking it out, it is clear that someone used cutters to snip the wire holding the keys in place,” an official from the park said in a Facebook post. “I wish the person who did this would realize how costly these pieces are and how loved they are by the children and parents that use them.”

A park official told FOX59 that dealing with vandals in the area has been a constant battle.

The park asked anyone with information to call their office at 812-526-6809. A crowdfunding page is also collecting money for repairs, as the park is community-funded.

They are considering getting a security camera.

If you’d rather not donate online, you can send a check or money order made out to:

Johnson County Parks and Recreation

PO Box 246

Franklin, Indiana

46131