‘Person of interest’ in Lebanon homicide arrested on probation violation

LEBANON, Ind. – Police detained a "person of interest" after a homicide at a Lebanon home.

Officers were called to the residence in the 500 block of Dicks Street around 7 a.m. Sunday after a woman flagged down a neighbor for help. Officers were in the area investigating a nearby burglary on Pearl Street.

When police arrived, they found 73-year-old Maxwell Foster dead and his wife, 68-year-old Sonja Foster, injured. She was then taken to an Indianapolis hospital and has since been released.

Foster and her husband were asleep when someone assaulted them inside their home. Maxwell Foster was stabbed an undetermined number of times, investigators said, and the suspect then assaulted his wife.

Sonja Foster got away from her attacker and went outside to get help. She and the suspect got into another altercation, but she managed to break free and summon a neighbor for help. Foster was able to give police a description of the man who attacked her and her husband.

The Boone County Homicide Task Force was called to assist in the investigation.

"They’ve worked tirelessly throughout the day to try to identify a suspect," said Sgt. Ben Phelps with the Lebanon Police Department. "We were able to speak with Mrs. Foster and attain an initial description. They also began canvassing the area try to develop some initial leads."

Police took a person of interest into custody Sunday afternoon. He has been identified as 19-year-old Zachariah B. Wright. Wright was arrested on an unrelated probation violation Sunday afternoon and taken to the Boone County Jail, police said.

"Officers converged on a residence in the 1500 block of South East Street where a person of interest was residing," Phelps said. "Officers were able to take a person of interest into custody without incident. He was brought here for further questioning."

Police received a tip that Wright had been bragging about the crime. He is not currently charged in connection with the homicide, police said.

An autopsy for Maxwell Foster is scheduled for Monday.