RECIPE: Craving Control Detox Water Recipe

Craving Control Detox Water Recipe

Do you catch yourself munching between meals without even feeling hungry? If you crave certain sugary of greasy foods which ruin the whole concept of a healthy diet, then you should try this recipe.

Ingredients:

24 ounces of ice cold water

1 sliced strawberry

½ sliced lemon

A few fresh mint leaves

¼ tsp of cinnamon

¼ sliced apple

Strawberry– Ellagic acid and flavonoids fight cancer, reduce inflammation and lower the bad cholesterol in your body. They are low in calories and contain natural sugar which will keep you satisfied and keep those extra pounds off the scale.

Cinnamon– When it comes to cinnamon, keep in mind that you should buy the Ceylon cinnamon which is the “true” cinnamon type, unlike many fake varieties. Cinnamon increases the sensitivity of the hormone insulin and therefore regulates your metabolism.

Apple – Apples are good for getting your stool into balance, because they beat diarrhea and constipation as well. Also, if you have an irritable bowel syndrome, apples will reduce the uncomfortable abdominal pain and bloating. Because they are abundant in fiber, they will fill you up, reduce your hunger and control your weight.