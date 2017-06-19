RECIPE: Daily Cleansing Detox Water Recipe

Daily Cleansing Detox Water Recipe

If you feel bloated all the time, then this is the right recipe for you.

The simple ingredients that you will need for its preparation are:

34 or 68 ounces of water (1 or 2 liters) depending if you want it to taste strong or not

A few slices of watermelon

A few slices of cucumber

1 lime or lemon

10 to 12 fresh leaves of mint

Lime – The citric acid in the lime is an excellent fat burner and antioxidant, which detoxifies your body and reduces the number of free radicals. Lime also has a low glycemic index which helps regulate your blood sugar and therefore fights diabetes.

Watermelon – The high water and fiber content of watermelon ease constipation and function as a natural diuretic which helps you whenever you feel bloated. The organic compound citrulline also adds up to the detoxifying effect of the watermelon.