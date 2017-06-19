RECIPE: Flat Belly Detox Water Recipe

Flat Belly Detox Water Recipe

The belly is one of most problematic areas of most men and women. Therefore, when one prepares for the summer, which in most cases is a last-minute decision, the target area is the belly. You can be ignorant and disregard your body appearance or you can try to make this easy recipe.

To prepare the flat belly detox water you will need the following ingredients:

½ small sliced lemon

3-5 slices of cucumber

¼ of sliced orange

a few fresh mint leaves

24 oz of ice cold water

Lemon – Rich in Vitamin C and citric acid, lemons help everyone who has digestion problems: indigestion or constipation, by cleaning your digestive system and speeding up your metabolism.

Cucumber – Cucumbers have antioxidant properties and because of the high water and mineral content they aid digestion.

Orange – Oranges are abundant in Vitamin A, which according to two Japanese studies help you reduce the chance of getting liver cancer. They also are full of fiber and therefore promote digestion.

Mint – It will soothe any stomach cramps and also reduce inflammation.

Water – Whenever water is mentioned, you already know that it is the number one thing keeping you hydrated and healthy.